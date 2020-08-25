Love Island USA season 2 premiere: What guy was left alone?







Did you love the two-hour Love Island USA season 2 premiere? There was a lot to dive into on the CBS show tonight. We met all of the singles, they tried to pair up, and there were awkward moments aplenty. Take, for example, everything that transpired when it comes to Justine and Jeremiah. They were only stuck together because of circumstances, and at the end of the episode, newcomer Johnny had to determine which one of the women he wanted to couple up with.

In doing that, what we could end up seeing here is another guy getting totally screwed over … at least depending on a few other factors. Take, for example, whether or not the woman he was interested in felt the same way. Cely proved herself to be one of the most popular women in the entire villa — she was pursued by multiple men early, but it seemed as though she was all-in on the idea of being with Johnny. There is a larger connection that exists here beyond just attraction — it seems like the two are super-into each other, judging from the way that they kissed at the end of the episode.

As for Tre, he’s going to have to see if there’s hope for him with someone else before the end of the week. After all, he could be at risk from dumped from the island altogether. Oh, and there is also a couple of new women arriving to the island, as well — be prepared for some drama with that!

In general, this was a fun premiere! We’re not going to sit here and pretend like the show is anything more than a silly, lighthearted bit of summer fun, but it clearly knows what it is and isn’t really trying to do anything altogether different.

