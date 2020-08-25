The Good Doctor season 4: Are we inching closer towards filming?







Are we getting ever closer to The Good Doctor season 4 filming getting underway? We know that there have been some delays, but the good news is this: The cast and crew seem to be getting ever closer to production starting before too much longer.

For some proof of that very thing, just take a look at the Instagram post below from Christina Chang! It’s a photo of herself alongside fellow cast members Will Yun Lee and Richard Schiff. This is a welcome sign that we’re getting close to people being in front of the camera again, and that everyone is doing their best in order to prepare.

There are a few different things that we’ve heard already about season 4, and it begins with the show committing to telling at least one story about the global health crisis. We know that the pandemic is far from the easiest thing for anyone to talk about, but let’s face it — it’s also something that is almost impossible for the show to avoid. This is an enormous part of everyday life now and this is a show that is about healthcare. It’s what real doctors and nurses are going through.

To go along with the pandemic, there are other things emotionally that we’re also expecting to see a focus on. Take, for example, Shaun’s new relationship with Lea and how everyone is coping with the death of Dr. Melendez at the end of last season.

