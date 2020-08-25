Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 6 promo: Is Nicole in grave danger?







Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 6 is set to arrive on Syfy this Sunday, and it goes without saying there’s a ton of danger ahead. We’re nervous about a lot of different things, but at the forefront of everything right now has to be Nicole Haught’s fate. Is she going to be okay? Is something gruesome about to happen?

We know that the promo below does everything that it can to make us extremely nervous over the future of Kat Barrell’s character on the show. However, at the same exact time we don’t think the writers would remove her from the equation given how significant Nicole and her relationship with Waverly are. It would be too out-of-character for the world of Wynonna Earp as we know it.

Yet, at the same exact time we do think that there are consequences that could becoming beyond just death, and those are things to look out for within this episode. If Nicole can be saved from what she’s going through, who is going to be the one to do the saving? How can she handle this sort of situation? It’s not going to be an easy thing to figure out, and there are consequences that could come all of the way into the second half of this season.

One of the things that we’re always going to remember here is that Wynonna Earp is a show about people sacrificing for the good of others — that is what got us in this situation in the first place with Nicole! When you think a lot about that, it makes some sense that sacrifice would be the thing that ends up causing her to be okay.

Let’s just hope that we get answers on her fate before Sunday’s episode ends — this isn’t a cliffhanger we want for the long-term!

