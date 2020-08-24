Dancing with the Stars 29 spoilers: Is AJ McLean on board?







Does Dancing with the Stars season 29 have another person in AJ McLean to add to its roster? For the time being, signs point to yes.

According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, the Backstreet Boys performer has been preparing for some time to be a part of the ballroom competition this season. If true, he joins his bandmate Nick Carter, who took part in the show in the past. The Backstreet Boys are always going to have a huge following, so we have to imagine that he will be a contender to watch.

Is he going to be the favorite to get the big scores, though? We wouldn’t say that yet, given that former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe is on board. She has an extensive background in dance, has been training for months as well, and will have a good bit of the Bachelor Nation audience working in order to support her.

It may take some time for the official Dancing with the Stars cast reveal to happen, but it does feel like we’re going to get some solid names despite the current health crisis. Our concern entering this was that some of the prospective contestants wouldn’t want to go through any sort of risk here.

At the moment, Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere on September 14. Hopefully, there will be some other great stuff to share over the course of the next several weeks. Stay tuned…

What do you think about AJ McLean being a part of Dancing with the Stars 29?

