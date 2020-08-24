I May Destroy You season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?







Following today’s big finale, can you expect an I May Destroy You season 2 renewal at HBO? Or, is bad news coming instead?

The first thing that we could say here about the Michaela Coel series is this — it may not need a second season. A lot of British series do not, and this one seems to be following that trend. This is a piece that does have its own defined beginning, middle, and end. This is a show that doesn’t necessarily need to come back for anything else.

Now that we’ve said this … the ratings for the series in America may not necessarily justify more of it coming at some point in the future. It’s averaging less than 130,000 live viewers a week and while we know the majority of people aren’t watching live, you probably do wish that there were some stronger, more consistent numbers present here. You’d like for there to be a chance for it to grow and get more of an audience, and we haven’t seen a whole lot of mainstream buzz here.

Yet, if there is any reason for more in the future, it’s this: HBO keeps around quality, and if they and the BBC can figure out a way to tell more stories, they may very well consider it. Mostly, this is going to be something that they base on a number of different factors, whether it be creative conversations and whether or not they’re seeing any interest from subscribers.

We’ll see if anything comes out about the future of I May Destroy You over the next several weeks, but don’t be shocked if there is no formal announcement at all in the future. Even if there are no more episodes, it may not even merit some sort of “cancellation” announcement. This could just be the end and that’s it — HBO may just move forward with some of their other programs.

