Siesta Key season 3 finale video: How the drama amps up







The Siesta Key season 3 finale is set to arrive on MTV tomorrow night, and that means all of the drama is going to be at its peak. Life in the area may never be quite the same after the fact.

So what is coming specifically within this episode? Well, the sneak peek below begins with Juliette and Chloe meeting up before they are eventually joined by Mike … who also brings some big gossip along the way. He makes it clear to them that Kelsey has been stirring up some drama, and we gotta imagine that this is the beginning of a conflict that is going to spiral in other directions.

The issues between Juliette and Kelsey have been brewing for a while, and it seemed like everything involving the swimsuit line is what took it all to another gear. It’s possible that we could have an opportunity to see some resolution happen by the time we get around to the reunion, but we’ve come to learn there are no guarantees of anything within this world.

We will go as far as to say that watching this reunion is going to be an incredibly-strange experience. The majority of this show has been about watching these people go about their lives, dining out, and having drinks/visiting clubs. It’s such a different world now and everyone will be at their homes dishing out some thoughts about the season. We welcome the entertainment for sure, but there’s no doubt that we are looking at a totally different universe than anything that we experienced in the past.

As for whether or not there will be a season 4 … that’s something for MTV to decide down the road. With the current climate we’re not sure that they will be in any sort of rush.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Siesta Key right now, including more insight on what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to the Siesta Key season 3 finale?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other insight. (Photo: MTV.)

Mike meets up with Juliette and Chloe to let them know what Kelsey's been saying behind their backs. 😳 See what else goes down on the #SiestaKey Season Finale and Reunion TOMORROW at 8/7c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/5OFuKrUqOP — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) August 24, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







