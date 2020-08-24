The Powerpuff Girls live-action series in the works at The CW







We never quite thought that a live-action version of The Powerpuff Girls would happen, and yet, here we are.

According to a new report coming in right now courtesy of Deadline, The CW is quietly developing a new version of the popular Cartoon Network show, one that will feature the main characters as young adults trying to deal with spending much of their childhood as superheroes. Will they be able to band together once more when the world calls upon them? That seems to be one of the questions that this new series is asking.

There is a great deal of high-level talent involved in this project already, whether it be Diablo Cody (Juno), Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars), or super-producer Greg Berlanti, who has a huge stake in a lot of CW programming already. Given the popularity of the cartoon, you have to imagine that this will be one of the most-coveted projects at the network moving forward.

Will it actually work? That remains to be seen, and a lot of it is probably going to depend heavily on casting and trying to make sure that this respect the original while also updating it in a way that feels fitting. This is one of those high-risk, high-reward properties where it is either going to be tremendous fun or really terrible. It’s hard to determine what the middle ground is going to be … if there is any at all.

There is no guarantee that this makes it to television and if it does, you’re probably going to be waiting a long time in order to see it. The earliest that we could foresee something like this being ready is when we get around to the fall of 2021, if not later given the global health crisis.

What do you want to see from a Powerpuff Girls series?

Do you think that there is a chance this could turn out to be good? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

