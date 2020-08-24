Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 3 Veto Ceremony results







The Week 3 Veto Ceremony took place in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house today, not that we think there was a lot of drama around it.

Going into the big event, it felt fairly clear what was going to happen. Cody won the Power of Veto over the weekend, and the plan was for him to not use it. This means that both Janelle and Kaysar are left on the block, and one of the two of them will be evicted on CBS Thursday night.

Now that the ceremony has happened, we can confirm it 100%. The Veto was not used, and either Janelle or Kaysar will be evicted. Who is the target between the two? All signs at the moment point towards Janelle, mostly because the perception is that she is the larger threat of the two and someone who will either win competitions in the future or win a power from America. Some of these people don’t realize that Kaysar would also win a power if he stays, but that’s something that will be found out a little bit later after the fact.

We do anticipate that there will be a reasonable amount of campaigning over the next couple of days, not that it will amount to all that much. It’s going to take a miracle for Janelle to stay at this point, but she really should emphasize to a lot of the women how she would mark the third straight woman to leave the game … and that could end up being a problem.

