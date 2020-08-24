Lucifer season 5: How much of it is left still to film?







We’ve had a chance to dive in and enjoy the first half of Lucifer season 5, and now, the long wait begins for whatever lies ahead. There is no confirmation as of yet as to when the second half is going to premiere, and that’s complicated further by the fact that not all of it has been filmed of yet. The production was close to wrapping when the global pandemic hit, which put the cast and crew in a spot where they were forced to wait around and see when things would be safe again.

So are we getting closer to that point? At least in terms of creating a safe production environment, we’d say so … but cameras aren’t rolling yet. There is certainly still work to be done, and we’re probably not going to know 100% that production is happening until it actually is. That’s the way of things at the moment.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer in video form? Then be sure to watch our review of the midseason finale at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and view our playlist. We’ll have more insight coming…

Yet, we can go ahead and pass along the following: There isn’t that much left this season that needs to be shot. Speaking to Collider, executive producer Ildy Modrovich confirmed that they’ve got a little more than half of the final episode left to shoot. We would imagine that season 6 will start filming shortly after this, just to provide more of a seamless production for the team. The writers have been working on that for quite some time, so it shouldn’t be an altogether hard thing to pull off in terms of a transition.

Alas, neither Modrovich nor fellow EP Joe Henderson could confirm that production

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now, including other discussion on the God reveal

What do you want to see on Lucifer season 5 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, rememberr to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







