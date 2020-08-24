Love Island USA season 2 video: Arielle Vandenberg tours new villa







The premiere of Love Island USA season 2 is finally going to arrive to CBS tonight, and the hope is that the next month or so will serve as quite the escape for viewers out there. You will see singles enter the villa in hopes of finding love … and probably also getting wrapped up in all sorts of other shenanigans.

So what will the villa look like this year? That’s something that is the focus of the video below, as host Arielle Vandenberg gives you a sense of everything behind the scenes. Suffice it to say, this year’s retreat is a far cry from what we saw back during season 1 in Fiji. Due to the global health crisis, CBS has shifted things stateside and has built a new villa within the Las Vegas hotel the Cromwell, and has also created a bubble-like environment for all of its cast and crew. It’s a way to ensure safety for everyone in what is a very unsafe world, and there will still be a number of different protocols enforced.

In general, the set looks remarkably great given how quickly everything seemed to be put together, and Arielle does a good job introducing it with some humor every now and then. There is a secret hot tub, a heart-shaped shower, views of the Las Vegas strip, and also open areas designed for people to mingle and spend time together. We would imagine that one of the challenges for producers will be finding a way to come up with conflicts and tasks for everyone within what feels like a restrictive space … but it may not be that restrictive once you throw in some creativity.

Love Island will air nightly on CBS over the next several weeks, so you’re going to have quite the opportunity to get hooked on this. If nothing else, it could serve as quite the companion to Big Brother.

