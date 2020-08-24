Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Border wall revisited; the DNC







The August 23 edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver had a lot of different subjects to address. Take, for example, the Democratic National Convention. Or, the return of the show’s annual rant against Pumpkin Spice Lattes as a national tradition.

While there was some discussion about the DNC at the start of the show tonight, including the differences between Biden’s campaign and Trump’s, the majority of the show was an update on something that Oliver first addressed years ago: The border wall. It was a campaign promise for Donald Trump and since that time, it has been an intermittent subject of conversation. There has been construction of a wall on the southern border, but how effective is it?

Well, as it turns out, not so much. Oliver showed that the new, replacement wall is still very much climbable. Not only that, but there is only five miles of wall that have been placed — the rest has been in a spot where there were already barriers there.

One of the things that we learned about the wall project through this is that some of the companies involved in the project are far from stellar and have a lot of allegations and supposed violations to their name. There are so many issues going on here behind the scenes, but at the same time, none of this is getting a whole lot of attention.

So why are we avoiding the border wall subject right now? Were it not for Steve Bannon’s recent arrest, maybe it wouldn’t be generating any discussion at all. It just so happens that we live in a world where there are new headlines every single segment. Things are destined to fall through the cracks, but this is somethign that cannot and should not be forgotten.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight

What do you think about the August 23 edition of Last Week Tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







