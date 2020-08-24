Yellowstone season 3 finale: Wes Bentley on ‘who shot John’ mystery







Who shot John Dutton? While we know that there are a lot of questions worth wondering when it comes to the Yellowstone season 3 finale, this is a big one. We know that Beth and Kayce’s lives are also in jeopardy, we can’t help but put the focus mostly on Kevin Costner’s character. Someone has it out for most of the family, and it makes sense that the attention would be on Jamie. Consider that ominous phone call, or a lot of the drama that has built all season long.

So what will the long-term ramifications be on all of this for Jamie? A lot of it has to do with whether or not he was responsible. Nonetheless, this is a huge creative shift that could alter everything moving forward. For more, here is what Wes Bentley had to say on the subject per Entertainment Weekly:

As an audience, it feels like the board got wiped and we can write some new things on that board.

What’s so interesting is that entering this season, our assumption was that we were going to end up seeing the Roarke Morris story be wiped out completely. Yet, that doesn’t feel like it’s the case anymore. It feels a little bit more like this is only beginning and he’s still going to be roped into this world somehow in a fairly unexpected way. We’d argue that the best thing that you can do now is prepare yourself accordingly for whatever is coming up next. Season 4 should premiere later this summer.

Do you think Jamie Dutton is responsible for shooting John Dutton?

