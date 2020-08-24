Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 6 spoilers: The midseason finale







Next week on Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 6, everything hits the fan — or, at the very least, a good bit of everything. This is the midseason finale, and above all else, we gotta think that this is when things are gonna get crazy. Of course, by that we mean even crazier than we’re used to seeing on this show … and that is saying a lot.

One of the things that has defined this season as of late is simply this: How far Nicole was willing to go in order to save her friends. We know that she was willing to take some big risks, but unfortunately, with those have come dire consequences and uncertainty.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 6 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

The gang races to save one of their own, but are hindered by unseen forces.

This season so far seems to be going in more and more of a psychological direction with each passing step, as we’re now in a spot where it remains to be seen if anything can be done to help Nicole and also what sort of threats are going to lie ahead in the second half of this season.

Will there be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the midseason finale? That is a question still worth asking, especially since this was not something planned advance to be the last episode before a long break. The entire way this show has been promoted has changed dramatically because of the global health crisis — you know, the same thing that has altered the course of pretty-much everything as of late. We know that the cast and crew are already back at work making sure another great batch of episodes is coming.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Wynonna Earp right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Syfy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







