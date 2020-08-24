The Bachelorette spoilers: Tayshia Adams finally spotted on show set







While we’ve long known that Tayshia Adams was set to be one of the stars of The Bachelorette, one of the things that has surprised us is this: The lack of sightings of her on set. We’ve seen people spotted (like Wells Adams!) who don’t even have that much of a role on the show.

Well, as it turns out, Tayshia has now been spotted. You can see some photos of her in the Palm Springs area over on E! News, and we have questions aplenty as to what her role on the show moving forward is going to look like. Take, for example, how the show will introduce her after Clare Crawley ends her run on the show early. Or, how many contenders she will have. Is there going to be a traditional start to the season with limos? Will there be any franchise staples at all?

One of the things that we definitely do know about Tayshia entering her part of the season is simply this: She’s one of the most popular people on the franchise in recent memory. She’s knows this franchise well enough to filter out some people there for the wrong reasons, and we have to imagine that she knows what she is looking for. That may be especially important here, given that she may have a smaller amount of time than most leads to make finding love happen.

This season of The Bachelorette should premiere at some point in September/October. We know that ABC has kicked off a big chunk of their marketing campaign for it already. After that, we’re sure that they will kick off filming Matt James’ season of The Bachelor … they aren’t going to make you wait!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Bachelorette!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette now?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







