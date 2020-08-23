Titans season 3: Red Hood, Barbara Gordon, Scarecrow to appear







While you’re going to be waiting for a while in order to see Titans season 3 on the air, we do have more news now on some familiar faces turning up!

While at the DC FanDome event this weekend, it was confirmed that a trio of iconic Batman-related characters are going to be coming on board in Barbara Gordon, Red Hood, and Jonathan Crane a.k.a. Scarecrow. There is a lot to like about all three of these characters appearing on the show, with one of the biggest things here being that some of them haven’t been as prevalent on-screen in live-action DC lore. We’ve seen a lot of different iterations of Scarecrow over the years, but it does feel as though there is something more to be had here for characters like Barbara and Red Hood.

Of course, what adds to the intrigue here is that the Jason Todd / Red Hood story will be somewhat different and unexpected, and that in general all of these characters are going to have a specific purpose in establishing a different version of Gotham. This is a challenge here mostly in that there is a The Batman prequel series coming to HBO Max, and we’re still only shortly removed from Gotham being on the air. Meanwhile, you’ve also still got Batwoman to think about, which has its own unique take on the world.

What will Titans do? In the end, we’ll wait and see, but this is turning out to be quite a week for Red Hood given that they are also being focused on to a certain extent within an upcoming WB Games Gotham Knights video game.

Titans will be available on HBO Max, which we imagine is going to become the future home for a lot of DC Universe content as that subscription service evolves.

