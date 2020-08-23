Outlander Summer Series: Watch Maril Davis, Diana Gabaldon interview!







Today, the first episode in the Outlander End-of-Summer Series was here, and this one proved fascinating and fun.

If you watch below, you can see a wonderful discussion between show executive producer Maril Davis and also series author Diana Gabaldon, where the two discuss meeting for the first time, the early days of planning the show, and also how Diana sees her characters separately from the TV counterparts in many different ways. Of course, there is conversation about the differences between the books and the show — take, for example, the decision to keep Murtagh alive for a little bit longer in the show.

There are a few fun tidbits in this interview, including that Diana already has bits and pieces written from Book 10 and some upcoming prequels. Meanwhile, she also opened up about her relationship with Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe and then also her favorite moments from the book. If you love all sorts of Outlander nostalgia, this is going to be an interview you’ll be more than excited to see.

At the end of the video, you can also see a tease for an Outlander Untold scene that will be in the Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray. This is one that features a conversation between Ulysses and Murtagh, one where the former questions why the latter is around right before Jocasta’s wedding. We know that the scene with Duncan Lacroix and Maria Doyle Kennedy on the show was nothing short of fantastic. (There will be teases for some of the other scenes moving forward.)

Join Outlander creator Diana Gabaldon and Executive Producer Maril Davis for Episode 1 of Outlander End of Summer… Posted by The Outlander Collector on Sunday, August 23, 2020

