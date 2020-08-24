





The Yellowstone season 3 finale has come and gone, and it’s fair to say that there was craziness and dramatic twists throughout. If you wanted a finale that made you ask all sorts of questions, clearly this one is it.

Let’s start things off here by noting all of the specific chaos that transpired in this episode — at the end of it, we saw John Dutton riddled with bullets, Kayce Dutton in a precarious position, and Beth Dutton in her office as it exploded. There are a lot of questions out there as to who is responsible for these attacks, and whether or not the three of them could still be alive.

For more Yellowstone video discussion, watch some of our thoughts on the finale at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our series playlist for more…

At the moment, the person we’re the most concerned about is Kayce — and ironically, we didn’t actually see the bullets flying at him. The thing about this character is that his career is on the rise and it seems like he could be a viable part of the ranch’s future — hence, the irony that would come with the character being killed off at the moment. With John, it’s just harder to imagine the show killing off Kevin Costner’s character — meanwhile, Beth is such a huge foil. Maybe the show will end up killing off a supporting character (is Jimmy going to be okay?), but the Duttons are a huge part of the show.

The question that a lot of people are probably still going to be pondering here is precisely who is responsible for a lot of this chaos. That’s not something there is a lot of clarity on at the moment, but it seems as though Roarke, Jamie, or even Jamie’s biological father are all candidates.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone, including more discussion on what the future could hold

What do you think about the events of the Yellowstone season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







