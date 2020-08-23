Yellowstone season 4 premiere date hopes for Kevin Costner, cast







Following tonight’s big finale, it only makes sense to want to know the Yellowstone season 4 premiere date — or at a potential one.

For more Yellowstone video discussion, watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our series playlist for more…

Let’s kick things off here with a simple reminder: In the event you haven’t heard the news as of yet, the Paramount Network has already renewed the Kevin Costner series for another batch of episodes! You don’t have to worry about the short-term future, and in terms of the ratings you don’t have to worry about the long-term really, either. So long as the cast and crew are still interested in moving forward, it feels like there’s a good chance for a season 5 moving forward.

Also, if you didn’t hear, there is already work being done on season 4! Filming is taking place entirely in Montana this year, and the set is isolated enough that it helps make production more possible within this global health crisis we’re all in. Rest assured that the team out there is still taking every precaution possible to ensure safety, and this is probably going to be at least somewhat closer to a bubble environment than we’ve seen in the past. If all goes well, production could wrap up in a matter of months.

As for that possible premiere date, we’re sure that Paramount Network would love to have Yellowstone season 4 on tap to premiere at some point in the summer of 2021. There’s certainly enough time between now and then to make that happen — even if production was pushed back for whatever reason (fingers crossed it doesn’t happen), there’s probably still a good bit of wiggle room here. Because Yellowstone is such a ratings monster, there’s no incentive for the network to shift it anywhere other than where it is right now — on TV Sunday nights in the summer. That timeshot shift was the best thing the producers could’ve ever done.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see in terms of Yellowstone season 4?

Be sure to share your early thoughts on the subject at the bottom of this article! Also, remember here to stick around for some additional news. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







