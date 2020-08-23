A Suitable Boy episode 6 (finale) spoilers: An air date and a proposal







Want to get some more news when it comes to A Suitable Boy episode 6? Well, let’s start things off here with this: It’s the finale. This is the last chance to see this story unfold in a lot of different, unexpected ways. We’re going to see some big decisions for Lata in particular. Will she pick a suitor, or will she opt to be with no one at all? This is a series about a character really working to find her place in a rapidly-evolving world, and we think that the producers are going to lead hard into that. They probably would love for the main crux of this story to be about self-sufficiency and this character starting to carve her own path forward.

Of course, this episode has more than just romance at the center of it — you also have the general election, how that’s going to lead to its own brand of chaos, and also how it could serve as a metaphor for so much more.

Below, CarterMatt has the full A Suitable Boy episode 6 synopsis with some more insight all about that’s coming:

Maan’s disgrace has a disastrous effect on the Kapoor family.

When the bad press is used against his father in India’s first general election campaign, it results in an unexpected gesture from an old friend. Lata (Tanya Maniktala) is left hurt and confused by Haresh’s (Namit Das) overreaction.

When a surprise meeting between two of her love rivals ends in a sudden proposal, it leaves Lata looking at the nature of love with fresh eyes. Following the reveal of further interference from her meddling family and emboldened by casting her vote in India’s first national democratic election, Lata makes a surprising decision about her future.

Entering this finale, one of the most important things to note at present is simply this: The finale is airing tomorrow as opposed to next week. Be sure to set your TV-watching schedule appropriately.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to A Suitable Boy

What do you want to see when it comes to A Suitable Boy episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







