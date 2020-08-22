NCIS season 18: How many episodes could air in 2020?







If you hadn’t heard the news as of yet, we’re a mere matter of weeks away from NCIS season 18 starting up production. Isn’t that encouraging? Hopefully, everything is safe for the cast and crew to return to work and they can have a productive stretch over the next several months.

Of course, it does take time for some of these episodes to be packaged together for them to air on CBS — typically, at least a few weeks after they wrap filming. With that in mind, it’s unrealistic for there to be a premiere date in September or early October, especially when you think that it takes longer than a week to film a new episode, more often than not. An early November premiere, potentially the first Tuesday after the election, makes the most sense from our vantage point.

So how many episodes could air this calendar year? If production is able to run smoothly for most of the fall, we’d be willing to wager somewhere around six. That would allow the show to air into the holiday season, and still give production enough time to stay ahead of the curve. We wouldn’t expect a holiday episode, though, just because the producers need to be flexible with when certain stories can air based on potential delays.

Would we be surprised if we only got five episodes in 2020, or in the other direction where we get seven? Hardly, but at the moment it feels reasonable to think that we’re not going to have anywhere near as many episodes as we’ve gotten the past few falls, and that’s okay. We’ll be happy if there are some new episodes of NCIS at all to sink our teeth into here.

In the end, we feel like the best mantra to have is simply this: Don’t expect much, but hope for the best.

