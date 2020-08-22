The Blacklist season 8: More discussion about filming this fall







At the moment, all signs are pointing towards The Blacklist season 8 kicking off production this September. That doesn’t mean that it will happen for sure, but we remain optimistic that there will be a way for things to start back up in New York.

Could the show look and feel a little different in the early going? It’s certainly possible, given that the global health crisis seems to be making it so everyone has to adjust on the fly. Yet, we haven’t heard anything more suggesting that there are delays in starting production beyond September, and based on what Harry Lennix said recently, there’s more confidence to buy into this as a start date.

So if the NBC drama does start filming next month, what is the reasonable expectation for the premiere? At the moment, we’d argue that November is what makes the most sense. This would give the producers enough time to edit together some episodes, and at least get a handful of stories out there before we get to Christmas. While The Blacklist showed with season 6 that they can withstand a super-long hiatus and be a-okay, we’d love to see it back on the air sooner rather than later, provided that it’s safe for everyone.

Story-wise, it does still continue to look as though the show isn’t planning to scrap too much of the scripts that they planned for the end of season 7. The battle between Katarina Rostova and Raymond Reddington could very much remain the focal point for what’s coming up. It’s hard to anticipate anything otherwise!

