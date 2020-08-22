The Chi season 3 finale start time, final story expectations







Tonight on Showtime, it’s finally here — the season 3 finale of The Chi. Even though this season has felt at times different from what we’ve seen in the past, we’re certainly say to see it ending. We don’t even know if there is going to be a season 4 yet! That’s something we’ll be left having to wait on for some time moving forward…

For the time being, though, here’s what we can say: The finale will arrive on the Showtime app at midnight East Coast time, and it will air on the network itself Sunday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is an episode that will have a multitude of challenges from the get-go, with the biggest one being trying to find a way to follow up the shocking death of Ronnie. There’s been a lot of stuff unraveling as of late — some of the twists have been a little more subtle, but others have been seismic and could lead to further shake-ups a little bit later down the road. What Kiesha went through will impact the remainder of her life.

If you haven’t seen the official synopsis for the episode yet, we do think it will give you at least some sense of what’s to come:

Ronnie finds absolution; Emmett and Tiff take a step toward their future; Trig plays his final card against Douda; life events mature Kevin, Jake and Papa.

It’s weird hearing about Ronnie in the present-tense given what just happened to him. Elsewhere, we do think it’s clear that Emmett and Tiff could get closer to a commitment, but you have to wonder if everything he’s been going through lately will impact it. Trig’s got a big story to pay off, and then there are questions as to what the specific cliffhanger for this season could be.

Related News – Be sure to get a sneak peek right now from The Chi season 3 finale

What do you think is going to unfold on The Chi season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to then also stick around to get some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







