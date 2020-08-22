Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 3 Veto players







Want to know the week 3 Veto players within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house? Look no further, as we’ve got some of the details on that subject within!

If you missed the not-so-shocking news yesterday, Head of Household Tyler chose to nominate Janelle and Kaysar for eviction. The two have been the target of all sorts of ire over the past week or two, and they’re clearly on the bottom of everything that is going on in the house. At the moment, Janelle feels like the likely target, though anything can happen within the game and you just have to be prepared for it.

As for the other Veto players, this is where things get somewhat interesting. Bayleigh and Memphis were both drawn alongside Cody, and we wouldn’t imagine that either Bayleigh or Memphis would be incredibly enthusiastic about trying to win this. Why would they? Bayleigh has been close to Janelle and to an extent Kaysar, so winning it and keeping them on the block feels like a strange move. Meanwhile, Memphis has tried to at least keep an open line of communication there … though he has also claimed that he wants to try and win as much as he could. Cody is going to fight hard to win this, though, and the same goes for Tyler.

