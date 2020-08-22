Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 5 sneak peek: The fire mystery







As we prepare for Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 5 airing on Syfy this weekend, a mystery is going to unravel! This is, of course, the mystery of the fire. What happened with it, who started things up, and where things are going to go from there.

In the video below, you can get some sort of sense as to what’s coming up next as you see much of the group sitting around and speculating as to what is going on here. There is a little bit of a back-and-forth over what’s happening and, in the end, Doc does make a rather fascinating discussion: The foot prints seem to indicate that the person responsible is not someone new to the property.

What does that mean? Well, the previews that are out there already suggest that this may be the byproduct of something that is going on when it comes to Nicole being either controlled, possessed, or forced into doing something. She may not have any clear memory as to what it is that she’s doing, but the end result of it could be heartbreaking. This is also not something that we imagine being wrapped up over a short period of time — we’ll probably see it play out for a little while, given that episode 5 is the first of a two-part storyline. Episode 6 is poised to be the midseason finale, and it is a total bummer that the show is wrapping up for the summer so early.

Hey, at least we know there are going to be more episodes coming before too long? We at least know there’s work being done on them, but prepare yourselves now for what will hopefully be a thrilled, albeit at-times heartbreaking, television experience. Let’s just hope that the heartbreak isn’t too bad by the end.

