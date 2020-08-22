Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 3 nominations







The Nomination Ceremony is now over in Big Brother 22 … though we have a feeling a lot of people won’t be shocked by the end result.

Ever since Tyler Crispen won the Head of Household Competition, it was abundantly clear that he was going to put Janelle and Kaysar on the block. It’s a shame given how beloved the two of them are as players, but we get it. These are two people on the outside of a lot of alliances and in the end, he’s going to do what he can to leave this week without any blood on his hands. This is the best way to do that since not too many people will be mad about.

Heck, even Janelle isn’t that upset. She wanted an opportunity to play in the Power of Veto and now, Tyler is giving her an opportunity to do that very thing. We’ll see what happens tomorrow, but unless some crazy twist enters the game, either Janelle or Kaysar is going to end up being evicted. It’s certainly not something that we want, but that’s how things go in Big Brother sometimes. Janelle is likely the target, but there is still a lot of time between now and the next eviction show. Therefore, there’s still a lot of time for changes and/or surprises.

