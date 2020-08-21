Little Voice season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?







Following the finale today on Apple TV+, could you expect to see a Little Voice season 2 renewal? Is that something to really expect?

Well, for now let’s get things out of the way with this: There is nothing else out there when it comes to the future of the show, at least not yet. Do we think there’s a chance the musically-inclined series comes out with more episodes down the road? There’s absolutely a chance for it, but we wouldn’t quite say that anything is a sure thing here.

Here’s the good news when it comes to the show’s future chances — we think that there is going to be a fan base here. Plus, who wouldn’t want to listen to some musical creations from Sara Bareilles? Given that Apple TV+ is still a relatively new service, we do think that there is a certain degree of appeal for them that probably does come from developing and establishing some series. They won’t want you to think that they are another Netflix, which is in a spot at the moment where they are canceling series after an extremely-short period of time almost constantly.

So when could Apple make a formal decision here? We think that there’s a good chance something could come out over the course of the next couple of months, or at least that is what we’re hoping to see for the time being. The truth here is that within this climate, we have to be prepared for all sorts of rapid changes, twists, and turns — the health crisis has impacted this entire industry in a huge way, and we don’t think that we are anywhere close to the end of it at the moment. There are going to be cancellations that many people don’t see coming.

Do you want to see a Little Voice season 2 renewal happen at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some other insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

