Dancing with the Stars 29: Is Artem Chigvintsev returning?







Is Artem Chigvintsev returning to Dancing with the Stars for season 29? While we’ve heard already about a lot of different pros taking part in the upcoming season, it seems as though he is waiting in the wings.

Want some more evidence on that very thing? Well, a new Good Morning America promo reveals that come Monday, you’re going to have a chance to learn the “surprise” pro entering the picture. While they don’t reveal the person’s name, every bit of evidence suggests that it is him. He and Nikki Bella recently welcomed a baby, and the clues for her also line up perfectly.

Of course, we’re going to be more than happy to see Artem enter the picture on the ABC show again. He’s certainly one of the more popular pros out there, and we think that he’s going to bring a lot to the table after some time away. With a couple of other familiar faces in Lindsay Arnold and Whitney Carson both MIA due to them expecting babies of their own, the show has to hype up the nostalgia elsewhere … and they are not going to have this courtesy of hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. It’s already been revealed that the two of them are being replaced with new host and executive producer Tyra Banks.

Dancing with the Stars is going to premiere come mid-September — it’s not all that far away!

