America’s Got Talent lineup: Cristina Rae, WAFFLE Crew in live show #3







Interested in learning who is going to be a part of the third America’s Got Talent live show? Consider this article your source for that info now!

In the video below, the NBC show reveals that Cristina Rae, Malik Dope, Alan Silva, Sheldon Riley, Annie Jones, Bone-Breakers, Dance Town Family, Max Major, Thomas Day, WAFFLE Crew, and Usama Siddiquee are all going to be hitting the stage in the hopes of impressing the judges. Simon Cowell’s status and/or a guest judge remains to be seen.

This is certainly a good show for Golden Buzzers, given that there are two in Cristina and WAFFLE Crew who are going to be there. Given that the latter is Simon’s Golden Buzzer act, you would certainly want him to be there to root them on! They are probably one of the favorites from this show, though we’d also consider Cristina in there and Max Major as sort of a wild-card. What’s going to be so interesting about him is that he’s someone who has appeared remotely but, if he is in person, he can show off more of what he can truly do.

In general, what excites us perhaps the most about this America’s Got Talent live show is that there’s a certain thrill that comes with the unknown. We’re excited to dive into how these acts function in this environment and seeing who America loves the most. Hopefully, they don’t go the most-predictable route and leave us simply with a whole host of singers moving forward.

Who are you rooting for among this lineup on America’s Got Talent this Tuesday?

Round 3️⃣ of the Quarter-Finals are about to kick it up a notch! pic.twitter.com/qsy8WzHzvB — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 21, 2020

