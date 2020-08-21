Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Safety Suite results







What happened when it comes to the Safety Suite on Big Brother 22 All-Stars today? Within this article, we’ll share the results of that, and then also what could be coming later today.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 in video form, remember to watch some of the latest below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more news soon enough…

There were only four people who were eligible to compete in the challenge today — Enzo, Memphis, Nicole, and Christmas. Whoever won would ensure that someone else was safe for the week, and Enzo won! He chose to declare Christmas safe, which gives her a sense of relief, even though her #1 ally in Tyler is Head of Household. There was never really any concern here.

So why did Enzo choose Christmas? He may have viewed it as an opportunity to build a relationship with someone who he isn’t as close with, though the two are largely aligned with the same people. He didn’t give it to a specific ally, and he also didn’t give it to a guy to potentially alleviate some fears that he is working with all of the guys again.

The nomination ceremony is set to happen a little bit later in the day and if we had to guess, our assumption is that we’ll be seeing Tyler nominate Janelle and Kaysar. It’s hard to imagine that there is going to be any drama surrounding that, given that so many want to target them given how isolated they are. One of them can save themselves with the Veto, but that’s about it, pending some last-second twist coming into the game.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 and the live feeds right now!

What do you think about the Safety Suite winner on Big Brother 22?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







