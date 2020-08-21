The Bachelorette host mocks absence from set on social media







If you missed some of the recent headlines, The Bachelorette has certainly had an eventful production out in the Palm Springs area. We’ve heard stories already of Tayshia Adams replacing Clare Crawley midway through the season, just as there have also been sightings of all sorts of former contestants around the set. We don’t think there’s anything big to that, other than that there are some cameos happening to give the show as much franchise clout as possible.

For some more discussion on The Bachelorette in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest rumors on Clare below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

One of the more unusual stories that has come out over the past couple of weeks, though, relates to how Chris Harrison. He recently dropped his son off at college and because of that, found himself in a position where he had to quarantine for at some time following his return to set. There were a lot of reports suggesting that Harrison was surprised somehow that he would have to re-quarantine, but we don’t really think that is the case.

Yet, it does appear as though the host is having some fun with the reports after the fact. If you look below at Harrison’s Instagram, you can see a humorous picture of him attempting to get back on set after his return, only to be turned away by security. It’s a cheeky post done in good fun — JoJo Fletcher is filling for Harrison during his absence, but he’ll still be around for the endgame of Tayshia’s portion of the season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now on The Bachelorette and the current state of production

What are you the most intrigued in seeing on the upcoming The Bachelorette season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news related to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram The most dramatic season ever! A post shared by Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) on Aug 17, 2020 at 2:09pm PDT

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







