Blue Bloods season 11: What could lie ahead for Garrett Moore?







There’s no denying that Garrett Moore is one of the unsung heroes within the world of CBS’ Blue Bloods. While he appears in virtually every episode, he often goes unheralded for some of his work alongside Frank, Baker, and Gormley.

As we move forward, there’s at least one thing that we hope is put to bed with Garrett — his status within the NYPD. He’s already been told enough over the years that he’s not a cop in the way that other characters are, and therefore his tie to Frank is somehow less important. He’s one of the most important people within his inner circle!

So what do we want to see for the character instead? Think along the lines of an opportunity to explore more of his specific background. It could tie in more to something that is going on within the Commissioner’s office, or maybe Garrett has a specific favor that he wants a little bit of help to take care of. We could see that giving us a whole new look into who Garrett is, and why he fights for some of the stuff in the way that he does.

Beyond just that, why not pair Gregory Jbara more with some other characters within the cast? He’s shown a lot of acting chops whenever he gets a meaty story, so we’d lead into something where he gets to spend a lot of screen time with a Donnie Wahlberg or a Vanessa Ray. We could see more of the administrative side of the job, or maybe even a legal side as he spends a little bit of time with Erin. He has a tough profession in that office, and it definitely feels like we only see a small fraction of it. We’d love to see it open up more over the course of season 11.

What do you want to see when it comes to Garrett’s future on Blue Bloods season 11?

