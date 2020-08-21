Hoops season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Is Hoops renewed for a season 2 at Netflix, or should you expect the show to be canceled at some point soon? Within this article, we’ll do our best in order to break some of that down.

For now, let’s kick things off by getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no official word on a season 2 as of yet. We’re hoping that there will be some great news before too long, but that’s going to be up to Netflix in order to determine it. They’ll look at the viewership, their retention, and to some extent some of the critical reception for the show, as well.

One of the biggest things that could be helping Hoops, aside from the great voice-cast, is the financial viability of animated shows themselves at the moment. While some live-action productions are starting to get back to work amidst the global health crisis, many others are still very much on hold. Animated shows are a constant in that they can be done remotely, and that makes it easier to produce them in this modern day and age. While we’re assuming that eventually, more live-action shows will be stable and sustainable without so many restrictions, it makes sense for networks and streaming services to roll with a lot of animation right now.

So long as a show like Hoops draws some solid viewership at Netflix and generates some positive reviews, it will be back. The big question then is precisely when it will premiere. At the moment, our guess is that it will be back in 2021 at some point … provided that the episodes will be produced in plenty of time. We’re hoping for some more news at the very least on a renewal over the next few months — that is the window that the streaming service tends to operate in.

Ultimately, we suggest that you just cross your fingers and then hope for the best!

Do you want to see Hoopes renewed for a season 2 at Netflix?

