The 100 season 7 episode 13 spoilers: New ‘Blood Giant’ details!







If you didn’t see the promo that aired following the most-recent episode of The 100, season 7 episode 13 isn’t airing until September 9. Yea, that is a long time to wait, but it is also presumably the last hiatus that we’re going to see for the series. We imagine that The CW will want to wrap things up during the month of September!

So what is so interesting about this episode in particular? After dealing with so many human threats, it does feel like one of the biggest ones now is nature itself. That’s not going to be an interesting thing for Clarke or anyone else to contend with. How in the world could it be? You can’t just deal with something like a red sun easily … and it’s something that could really touch on some of the show’s biggest science-fiction impulses.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The 100 season 7 episode 11 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

BEST LAID PLANS – The red sun derails Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) plans. Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Michael Cliett directed the episode written by Ross Knight (#711). Original airdate 9/9/2020.

There aren’t too many details here, but would you expect anything else so late in the series? The reality that Clarke is facing here is that she’s going to have to scramble in order to assemble a new plan and plot for the future. There are going to be some other challenges ahead, so we’d also throw in here to be prepared for something more. With what we’ve seen on The 100 over the years, it feels fair to say that the red sun is really just the tip of the iceberg.

