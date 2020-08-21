The Young and the Restless spoilers: Courtney Hope comes on board!







We’ve heard a lot about a number of memorable cast members leaving soaps over the past few months. How about some news instead today about someone coming on board?

In a new post on Instagram, Courtney Hope seemingly confirmed that she has come aboard The Young and the Restless after previously being a part of The Bold and the Beautiful. This is a fun announcement that keeps her within the CBS family, even if there isn’t a whole lot of information out there at the moment about what the role is going to be. There’s still plenty of time for a lot more information on that very subject.

Both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless were two of the first shows to resume filming following the arrival of the global health crisis, though they have instituted a number of different measures designed to ensure safety for the cast and crew. They are both institutions at the network, and we’re sure that executives are relying on them on some level in order to provide escapism during this difficult time. We’ll see what sort of stories lie ahead here.

Of course, we imagine some more information will start to come out over the coming weeks about Hope’s role and/or potential storylines. We’re always hoping that any arrival will bring something a little bit different to the table! Isn’t mixing it up always a good thing?

What do you think about Courtney Hope joining The Young and the Restless?

View this post on Instagram This seems like a good fit….😏☕️ A post shared by C͎O͎U͎R͎T͎N͎E͎Y͎ H͎O͎P͎E͎✨ (@thecourtneyhope) on Aug 20, 2020 at 9:43am PDT

