Tough as Nails episode 8 preview: The final team challenge







Coming up on Tough as Nails episode 8 next week, we’re going to see the show inch ever closer to its big finale. Not only that, but we’re also going to see which one of the teams is able to snag the team prize for themselves. It’s been Savage Crew vs. Dirty Hands for a while, but only one group will collect this part of the cash prize. Beyond that, the competition may shift very much over to the remaining individuals.

Before we do too much else here, let’s go ahead and share the Tough as Nails episode 8 synopsis:

“Cut It Up” – Teams “Savage Crew” and “Dirty Hands” compete in the final competition to win the overall team prize, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, August 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host and executive producer.

It’s true that this hardly gives too much away, but this does seem to be the focus for what lies ahead…

As for the individual competition, is there a clear favorite to win? We do think that a certain part of this season has been set up as a showdown between Murph and Danny, who have done really well in the vast majority of tasks handed to them. This could remain the case entering the two-hour finale, but the important thing to remember is simply this: We still have five contestants left in the competition! A lot can happen, and so much of it could be based on skill, patience, and keeping your eyes firmly focused on the prize.

Hopefully, these final episodes will make this journey feel even more worthwhile. That is what we’re banking on now that we’re so invested!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Tough as Nails

What do you want to see when it comes to Tough as Nails episode 8?

Is there any one person in particular that you are rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more insight all about the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







