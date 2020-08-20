Outlander video: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan summer special tease







If you didn’t hear the news earlier today, there are a lot of reasons to celebrate right now if you are an Outlander fan. A series of fantastic specials are going to be coming up shortly!

As you can read more on over at the link here, the Facebook Account for The Outlander Collector is going to feature over the next four Sundays special videos celebrating multiple aspects of the show. There are interviews, musical performances, teases from the season 5 Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray, and eventually a new interview with Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe where they answer fan questions and have a great conversation.

In the video below from Sam’s Twitter, you can get a larger tease in what’s coming from these specials — which we are very excited about! This is something that should help to tide fans over amidst this lengthy hiatus, and hopefully also get some more news about season 6, as well. We’ll take whatever little nugget we can get at this point. In general, the cast and crew have done a great job of giving back to the community as of late. Think in terms of the virtual PaleyFest panel, active social-media profiles, and of course now this. With Sam and Graham McTavish’s Men in Kilts hopefully arriving later this year, we’re sure that this will only add further to all of the great stuff we’re getting.

Of course, be sure to come back here every Sunday — we’re going to have discussions on every single aspect of these videos. Hopefully, we get some great entertainment and new teases along the way!

Which one of these Outlander specials are you the most excited to see?

