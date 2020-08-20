The Great British Bake Off finishes filming season 11 amidst health crisis







There aren’t exactly a whole lot of series out there that have been able to make production work over the past couple of months. It’s probably clear why that is. Due to the global health crisis, there are so many restrictions that make it very much difficult for shows to operate properly. It’s why many of them are waiting with an abundance of caution.

Yet, it was a little bit more feasible for The Great British Bake Off to get back at it. This is one of those series that does not require contestants to be close to each other at all times, and there are further ways to make it function in a socially-distanced environment. Due to this, production has been able to make things work and in a new statement (see below), we now have confirmation that the latest season has wrapped production.

What does this mean in terms of a premiere date? We could be able to see some new episodes later this year, and at the moment, we know that this is very much what we want. Our hope is that this show can be a delightful distraction from the outside world, much as it always is. One of the largest appeals for it as a series has long been that ability to provide the tiniest bit of escapism during difficult times. That is one of the joys of baking — you can focus in on something you really love, and work to forget a lot about everything else that is happening.

So congrats to the crew of The Great British Bake Off on the filming of a new season, and also one that was able to be done with safety in mind. That is, after all, the priority that matters more than any other out there.

What do you think about The Great British Bake Off wrapping up filming?

Are you excited to see what’s ahead? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Great British Bake Off.)

Filming has wrapped on the new series of The Great British Bake Off. More news soon… pic.twitter.com/tyDllxJGSv — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 19, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







