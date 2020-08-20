Tosh.0, Drunk History both ending at Comedy Central







It’s certainly been a surprising past couple of days when it comes to some of the live-action original programming at Comedy Central.

If you did not hear the news, last night it was announced that Drunk History, despite a renewal for season 7, was suddenly saying goodbye after season 6. Meanwhile, it’s also been confirmed now that their longest-running live-action show in Tosh.0 is also ending with its upcoming season 12. Despite already having a renewal for a number of seasons, the network is reversing that and making a hard shift to other frontiers. According to a report over Deadline, one of the goals now is to focus more on animated programming there.

So does this mean that Daniel Tosh’s show is done for good? Not necessarily, as there are plans to shop the show around to other outlets to see what sticks. Given the familiarity that some people have with this brand, we have to imagine that there are going to be some people interested in picking the series up. Whether or not they do, however, is an entirely different story. We know that social-media definitely does remain fertile ground for comedy and parody, but there are also probably plenty of people trying to run from it altogether in this present climate.

Ultimately, we think one of the biggest factors playing out here in these decisions could very well be the global health crisis. It’s making it incredibly hard for live-action productions to get back to work in a safe and affordable manner. Meanwhile, animated series are much more immune to some of the perils given how much work can be done remotely. While this may not be the new normal forever, it certainly seems to be for the near future, at least until some sort of tested vaccine is able to be released to the public.

What do you think about both Drunk History and Tosh.0 coming to an end at Comedy Central?

Would you like to see the two series find some new life elsewhere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Comedy Central.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







