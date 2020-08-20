Is Bobby Bones leaving American Idol as in-house mentor?







Is Bobby Bones leaving American Idol after serving as an in-house mentor as of late? For the time being, nothing seems altogether clear. As a matter of fact, it doesn’t even seem like the radio personality himself knows what the future holds.

In a new post on Twitter, Bones confirmed that he is “still working” on figuring out whether or not he will be able to return due to some scheduling conflicts. He has another show that he is working on over at the National Geographic Channel, and it’s one that was supposed to be done by the time American Idol starts production. Yet, due to the global pandemic its own filming was delayed and that puts him in a relatively tricky spot.

Do we think that there is a chance that everything could be figured out here and the stars could align? Sure, but there is no guarantee at present. We just gotta take a wait-and-see approach for it.

For the time being, though, we do know that all of the other on-screen personalities are officially coming back for more. Earlier this week, it was 100% confirmed that you will see show host Ryan Seacrest back alongside the judging panel of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

still working on it. Itll be tough though. Problem is that Im shooting my own show on Nat Geo Channel. and it was supposed to be done by Idol time. But COVID delayed it 2 months. https://t.co/3MGxYx2ATp — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) August 20, 2020

