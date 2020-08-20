Euphoria season 2: Zendaya hints at possible ‘bridge episode’







The wait for Euphoria season 2 on HBO is clearly going to be a long one. Season 1 concluded last year, and because of the global health crisis, it hasn’t been possible for Zendaya and the rest of the cast to get back to work. This likely leaves a lot of the cast and crew chomping at the bit for more.

So is there a way to give audiences at least a little bit of what they want during this wait? That seems possible, at least based on what Zendaya said to guest host Ben Platt on the most-recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that aired on ABC this week. Check out the quote below (per TVLine):

“We might end up doing, like, a little bridge episode … I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don’t know, give people something.”

We should note that HBO hasn’t confirmed anything as of yet, but this sort of thing would be very much welcomed. It could serve almost as a mini-movie appetizer, a way to keep people talking about the show and engaged for at least a little while. After all, at this point the earliest we foresee season 2 premiering is at some point in the summer/fall of 2021. It takes a little while to get these episodes together, and we have to wait and see when filming can actually begin. We know that there may be some pressure here given that this is a high-school show and the cast will age quickly, but patience for the sake of safety really has to be the top priority here. Because this is HBO and they often don’t rush their programming along, we’re sure that they will make the right decision here in the end.

