Outlander: Four-part summer interview series set for Facebook







Outlander season 6 is hopefully going to be premiering at some point in 2021, but you don’t have to wait to see some new footage of the cast and crew!

Want to get some more news when it comes to Outlander, be sure to watch some of the latest below on season 6!

Today, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment confirmed that there is a four-part summer series coming starting on August 23 (this Sunday) on the official Outlander Collector Facebook page. This series seems to be meant as a build-up to the release of the Blu-Ray for season 5 on September 15. These will feature conversations with cast, crew, and other important figures and also teases as the new Outlander Untold scenes, which will be a part of the Collector’s Edition set.

Here’s a small sense, per Deadline, of what you can expect to see in these installments.

Book Corner with Diana Gabaldon and Maril Davis (August 23) – Outlander author Diana Gabaldon and Executive Producer Maril Davis look back at the process of adapting Gabaldon’s work for the screen and answer die-hard fan questions. Diana also teases her upcoming ninth book, an excerpt of which will be included in the Outlander Season 5 Collector’s Edition.

A Taste of Outlander (August 30) – Theresa Carle-Sanders, author of the Outlander Kitchen cookbook series, is joined by cast members Lauren Lyle (Marsali) and John Bell (Young Ian) to make a historically-inspired dish of fish and chips, a recipe from her latest book Outlander Kitchen: To the New World and Back Again.

The Music of Outlander (September 6) – Series composer Bear McCreary and singer Raya Yarbrough discuss their favorite musical moments from the past five seasons of Outlander. They’re joined by Maria Doyle Kennedy (Aunt Jocasta), who performs an at-home rendition of “Flowers of the Forest,” as well as all twelve members of the Choral Scholars of University College Dublin for a breathtaking a cappella version of the series theme “The Skye Boat Song.”

Catch Up with Caitriona and Sam (September 13) – Claire and Jamie themselves, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, reunite to catch up on life, discuss favorite moments from the past five seasons and answer fan questions from around the world.

It’s awesome that Sony is doing this, knowing that the show was originally supposed to be many months into production at this point before the global health crisis hit. This and Men in Kilts, when it premieres on Starz, will help to make the Droughtlander all the easier.

What do you think about this new Outlander summer series?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below!

