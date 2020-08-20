Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Will Nicole Anthony be evicted?







As we head into tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars eviction show, it is abundantly clear that we are near the end of the road for one Nicole Anthony in this game. She’s tried over the past 24 hours to see the light and understand her failures, but it does appear as though we’re in a situation where it’s too little, too late.

Let’s start with this, in the event that you haven’t heard already: Over the course of the past several hours, Nicole A. has started to realize many of her errors within the game, namely spending so much time going after Janelle and Kaysar instead of recognizing that they were trying to save her. With that in mind, overnight she tried to rally some of the people she is convinced could be useful in saving her — think along the lines of Janelle, Kaysar, Da’Vonne, Bayleigh, Kevin, and Christmas. Some of them have expressed at least a willingness to entertain offers.

The problem? Not all of them are truthful. Christmas is straight-up being dishonest, given that she has an alliance with Head of Household Memphis and several players from the other side of the house. Meanwhile, Da’Vonne has been struggling with her vote but also doesn’t want to do anything to damage some of the sub-alliances she has by voting on the wrong side. (She doesn’t realize fully how paranoid certain people are about her already). Janelle and Kaysar are also mistaken that Memphis will for sure break a tie in their favor; they’re being played.

All of the efforts that have been made by Nicole A. overnight are worthy, but they won’t amount to much. Based on what we’ve seen so far, she’s going to be a goner.

