Magnum PI season 3 spoilers: What sort of stories should you expect?







We know that Magnum PI season 3 is happening, and we’re certainly anticipating that the show will start filming next month. We’ll have to wait and see if it happens, but this is currently the hope.

So while we can’t give too many details away about what’s coming up here, we can go ahead and say this: The show could be looking to some classic private-investigator stories for inspiration. In a new post on Twitter, the official writers’ room confirmed that there are some “cool noir-ish tales” coming over the course of the new season, in response to a retweet they shared regarding The Last Seduction.

What does that mean? It’s really a hard thing to figure out precisely, other than just that this show is going to be looking to at least embrace a certain part of its roots moving forward and that is exciting. Who wouldn’t want to see some episodes that have that sort of noir-like feel?

Now, the real struggle will remain having to wait in order to see them. In the event that Magnum PI season 3 is able to kickstart production this September, we have a feeling that new episodes will be able to air a little bit later in the fall — think in terms of November or so. Everything, though, is going to be at the sole discretion of CBS as a network, and the only thing that we can advise at the moment is that patience is best. Things could end up changing again, so just remember that all of it is being done with safety as a top priority. The last thing that anyone wants here, ultimately, is to see production shut down right in the middle of filming.

