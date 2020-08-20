Warrior Nun renewed for a season 2 at Netflix; see cast react







It looks as though we’re going to be seeing more of Warrior Nun on Netflix — even if there’s no real verification as to when it will happen.

Nonetheless, in the video below you can see the entirety of the cast react to the news that the show has been renewed for another season! It’s definitely a cause worth celebrating, and now we just have to wonder as to when the series is going to be back … though you’re going to have to wait for a little while to see it. With the current health crisis, it’s going to be hard for any production to get underway too soon, but this does give the creative team some time to prepare for what’s next.

When the dust settles here, this is a nice show of faith from Netflix in the series, especially when you think a little bit about just how frequently they have a tendency to cancel stuff. They don’t really have a desperate need for more programming now so when they renew something, it matters. Clearly, Warrior Nun passed the test and the fact that they renewed it so early speaks to precisely how much they liked the numbers behind the scenes. It doesn’t seem like this was an altogether tough decision for them.

In the end, let’s go ahead and celebrate the renewal for Warrior Nun … and we can then focus on the future beyond season 2 after the fact. We’re sure that there is still a lot of good stuff to look forward to! Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see it either in 2021 or at some point in early 2022.

What do you think about Warrior Nun being renewed for a season 2?

Not only that, what do you want to see moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

Just in case you needed a lil sunbeam of positivity in your day: watch the Warrior Nun cast get the news that they've been renewed for a second season pic.twitter.com/gkidbty6ma — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 19, 2020

