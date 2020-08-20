America’s Got Talent: Dunkin’ Save, Jonathan Goodwin, & Spyros Bros







Entering tonight’s new America’s Got Talent episode, we anticipated there being quite a fight for the Dunkin’ Save. There were about six or seven acts that were worthy of getting a chance to move forward but, in the end, only five of them would.

Before we got a chance to hear about any of the acts moving forward automatically, let’s get to the three acts who were in need of the aforementioned save: Jonathan Goodwin, the Spyros Bros, and then also Alexis & The Puppy Pals. We can’t say that we’re TOO shocked about this. Of course, the variety acts are the ones in danger.

What do you think about this round of America’s Got Talent results?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below!

