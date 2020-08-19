Fear the Walking Dead season 6 key art puts Morgan at the center







Is Morgan alive? We know that this has been one of the biggest questions entering Fear the Walking Dead season 6, and AMC is more than happy to put the character at the center.

The photo below is the official key art for the upcoming batch of episodes (premiering on October 11), and just judging from the focus on Lennie James alone, it’s fair to speculate that the character does find his way through his present predicament. If you don’t remember, Morgan was left for dead at the end of this past season, leaving us to wonder how in the world he was going to be able to make it out in one piece. Someone would certainly have to rescue him … but who? Who will be willing to lend a hand?

For some more thoughts on the end of Fear the Walking Dead this past season, be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and also view our full show playlist.

One of the big questions, beyond just who is going to rescue Morgan, is of course how he recovers from whatever he goes through. It’s possible that he finds himself in a position that is every bit as bad as death. Or, it’s equally possible that he ends up having to be the savior for just about everyone else. Whether it be Alicia, Victor Strand, or many other fan favorites, they could all be isolated from each other when the new season begins. We’re sure that a reunion will happen eventually, but if you’ve come to watch these shows over the years, then you know already that these sort of things take time. This show loves to do its isolated, story-drive plots to keep things moving at a fairly slow pace.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







