Yellowstone season 3 finale spoilers: Josh Holloway teases big showdown







The Yellowstone season 3 finale is going to be coming on the Paramount Network this Sunday, and you better be prepared for drama. This is going to be as significant an episode as you’re going to see, as the future of the Dutton Ranch is going to be at stake here.

So what do we know at the moment? Well, there’s been a slow buildup in the battle between John Dutton and Roarke Morris/Market Equities, and it’s going to be coming to a boil. There’s a real awareness that John could lose everything that he loves and cares about, especially when you think about the resources that he is up against. Sure, he’s the owner of an enormous ranch, but he’s up against a corporation! There’s only so much one man can do.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, Josh Holloway does his best to tease the most personal showdown we’ve seen yet between John and Roarke, one where the two test each other like never before:

“There’s one moment, though, where John leans in real close and kinda tells him what’s gonna happen. He might have a flicker there of, ‘Oh, this guy’s no joke.’

“But this [sort of high-stakes, cutthroat business] is what Roarke does. He’s gone worldwide, he’s not afraid to cross the legal line and hire guns and all that kinda stuff. So to Roarke, John Dutton is just a small fish. Nothing so hard to deal with.”

Will this storyline actually be wrapped up this season? That’s what we have to take more of a wait-and-see approach on, since we don’t know how they will be able to cram so much content in such a short period of time.

