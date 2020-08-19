The 100 season 7 episode 13 return date hopes for Eliza Taylor, cast







Want to get The 100 season 7 episode 13 return date … or at least what the return date could be over on The CW? Go ahead and consider this article your early source of information!

Let’s kick things off here with what looks to be the bad news — it does not appear as though there is a new episode next week. The CW has not issued any press releases beyond the upcoming “The Stranger,” meaning that we are at least a couple of weeks away from the final four episodes kicking off. We still have a stretch run coming, and the earliest we can see the show back is Wednesday, September 9. If it airs then, The CW could run new episodes every week until the series finale airs at the end of the month. That would make some sense, given that early October marks the beginning of the network’s “fall” schedule … or whatever that is going to look like.

Hopefully tonight, there will be a promo that confirms 100% the return date for The 100 … and then also a few more details about what is going to be coming up. We anticipate that this final batch of episodes is going to create all sorts of chaos, whether it be bloodshed or trying to figure out an adequate path forward for Clarke and some other characters.

No matter what happens within this final batch of episodes, the one thing that we’re hoping for is a conclusion where at least a good chunk of these characters can be happy. After all, haven’t they all suffered enough? What more can they be put through? We’re curious to take a good look at that, and also learn whether or not that prequel will get a green light. For the time being, there is no confirmation that this spin-off-of-sorts will happen.

