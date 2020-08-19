Is Agents of SHIELD new tonight on ABC? Is there anything more?







Is Agents of SHIELD new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that very question. Of course, we also have to take a look at the future of the franchise.

Let’s just go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode of the series on the air tonight. Unfortunately, last week’s episode was the series finale and we’re left to wonder if we’ll ever see some of these characters back on the air again. Their stories do feel reasonably complete, but of course we’re always going to be left wanting just a little bit more.

So the question that remains is simply this: Is there a chance to experience something more from some of these characters? Are we at the end of the road? When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we know already that just about anything is possible. While it does seem as though we’re not going to get any more superhero shows on ABC in the near future, we do know that Disney+ is going to be a great resource for a lot of shows moving forward. The big test there is going to be waiting, given that the global health crisis has stalled a lot of productions all across the board. Maybe we’ll see a familiar face or two on one of those shows eventually … but you have to wait and see what’s going to happen with them.

For now, we’d just be grateful for all of the years that you had a chance to see these characters and enjoy these stories. Agents of SHIELD has been a fantastic entry in the MCU, and in a lot of ways, it’s been the glue that kept together everything we know and love.

