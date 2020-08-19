Batwoman season 2, Lucifer season 5, Stargirl FanDome panels delayed







For those looking forward to getting panel discussions about Batwoman, Lucifer, Stargirl, and some other shows this weekend, you’ll have to wait a while longer.

Today, DC announced that they are shifting around their schedule of their upcoming FanDome event, having shifting many of their panels from August 22 to September 12. While there are some shows, including The Flash, that will be featured this weekend, some of the following panels are experiencing delays to the aforementioned September date.

All of these panels will be available on demand starting at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time.

Batwoman – “Gotham’s newest hero is suited up and ready — and she’s here! Join executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter plus cast members Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang for the exclusive first discussion with the highly anticipated new Batwoman Javicia Leslie as she prepares to step into the iconic role. The cast will break down season one and give a sneak peek at season two, featuring new arrival Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman. (40 min)”

Black Lightning – “Join Black Lightning stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Jordan Calloway and James Remar with actor/filmmaker Robert Townsend moderating as they pay homage to the ’90s. Whether it was hit television shows like Living Single and Family Matters, films such as Boomerang, House Party and Blade, the Chicago Bulls domination of the NBA, or rap artists breaking ground — the ’90s were lit! (35 min)”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – “Unicorns, encores and aliens…oh my! The Legends have encountered a mess of creatures, villains and time periods over the course of the show, and you, the fans, have been on this wild ride right along with them. Join the cast and producers of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for a Q&A and, of course, lots of laughs! Be sure to tune in to get the inside scoop on favorite moments from past seasons and what they have in store for season six. Series stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton and Shayan Sobhian join executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu and Grainne Godfree for a panel moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Chancellor Agard. (35 min)”

DC’s Stargirl – “DC’s Stargirl creator/executive producer Geoff Johns joins cast members Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Cameron Gellman for a panel full of fun and inside scoop. Join the new Justice Society of America as they dive into that epic showdown and learn a little more about each other through some special lenses. (35 min)”

Doom Patrol – “From DC FanDome to FanDOOM! Join the “world’s strangest heroes” — the Doom Patrol — for a deep-dive discussion into the beloved and bizarre series. Panel will feature executive producers Jeremy Carver and Chris Dingess, co-executive producer Tamara Becher-Wilkinson, and series stars Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Karen Obilom, Abigail Shapiro, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk. (35 min)”

Harley Quinn – “Drop the kiddies off at the DC KidsVerse and head over to the Harley Quinn panel. The hilarious voice cast of Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Matt Oberg and Alan Tudyk will join executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey and supervising producer Jennifer Coyle to break down the most [email protected]#**ng outrageous moments of the show. #Harlivy Forever! (20 min)”

Lucifer – “Lucifer is back from Hell, and the series is bringing a never-before-seen blooper reel from season four along with an exclusive clip of “Another One Bites the Dust” from the upcoming musical episode. Director Sherwin Shilati and Lucifer executive producers/showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discuss what it took to put together such a massive musical episode — and how they have been able to keep it under wraps for so long. Hell yeah! (20 min)”

Pennyworth – “Join series stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Emma Paetz, and executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon as they talk about this unique origin story of the famed butler behind Batman, Alfred Pennyworth. Join in for a fond look back at the show’s exciting first season and the inspiration behind its stunning and edgy 1960s London setting, plus a few unexpected secrets about the new season ahead! (20 min)”

Superman & Lois – “It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman & Lois! Join DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee in a conversation with executive producer/showrunner Todd Helbing and series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as they discuss the history of Superman from the comics to the screen, what fans can expect from the upcoming series, and the significance of the characters in the world of today. Fans will be encouraged to follow along as Jim Lee shows the panelists how to draw the iconic Superman emblem and then share their own versions. (30 min)”

Which one of these DC panels excite you the most?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some further insight on these shows. (Photo: DC.)

